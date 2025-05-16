Andhra CM Naidu directs officials to organise record-breaking Yoga Day on June 21

Amaravati, May 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed officials to make arrangements for a record-breaking International Yoga Day on June 21 in Visakhapatnam, which will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naidu noted that the 11th International Yoga Day "must be historic and unforgettable". The TDP-led government aims to surpass the record of 1.53 lakh participants set by Surat in 2023.

"This is a prestigious event. The Prime Minister’s presence makes it even more special. It must be conducted spectacularly and mark the beginning of a widespread yoga movement across the state," Naidu said, in an official press release.

The programme must reach at least two crore people, and a state-wide campaign should be launched under the theme ‘Yogandhra-2025,’ with every citizen made a stakeholder, Naidu added.

In the run-up to the event, a ‘Yoga Month’ will be observed from May 21 to June 21, with yoga practice taking place across all village and ward secretariat jurisdictions.

Individuals, trainers, yoga associations, and experts will be involved as partners, while ordinary people will be offered both online and offline training for a month, the press release said, adding, those who complete the training will be awarded certificates of recognition.

"Everyone must consider yoga a fundamental responsibility. Even after Yoga Day, regular practice must continue across the state. For a month, there must be widespread dialogue on yoga everywhere," said Naidu.

To enhance visibility and outreach, organisations like the Isha Foundation and Art of Living should be engaged, he added.

Officials informed Naidu that crowd arrangements are being made at RK Beach in the port area, with yoga practitioners expected to be spread from this beach to Bheemunipatnam Beach on Yoga Day.

Arrangements are being made for approximately 2.5 lakh people to participate in yoga along this stretch, with 68 identified locations including public spaces like RK Beach, Rushikonda, schools, cricket grounds, police and sports complexes, navy premises, and other open grounds, according to the press release.

Naidu advised officials to aim for the participation of five lakh people by organising yoga sessions across suitable locations from RK Beach in Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam along the coastline.

On that day, yoga practice will be conducted between 7 am and 8 am.

The event will be coordinated with the Health Department, AYUSH Ministry, and central government agencies, the press release added.