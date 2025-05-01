Andhra CM Naidu extends May Day greetings

Amaravati, 1 May (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday extended greetings to workers and farmers on International Labour Day (May Day), emphasising their role in shaping a progressive society.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of leaders who fought against exploitation, leading to an empowered workforce, and stressed that labour and technology together drive modern economic development.

"This government stands by the working class. We revived construction sector by repealing the Non-Agricultural Lands Assessment (NALA) Act, implementing a free sand policy, and introducing permit reforms," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Naidu further mentioned that the NDA coalition government prioritises the establishment of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) parks in all 175 constituencies in the state and that industrial setups across regions will generate employment.

He assured that the coalition remains committed to workers' welfare.