Andhra CM Naidu gives nod to revive baby kits scheme

Amaravati, Apr 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday approved the proposal to revive supplying baby kits to eligible newborn babies from the state budget.

Costing Rs 1,410, each kit comes with 11 items such as a baby bed with mosquito net, waterproof cot sheet, dress, washable nappies, towel, baby powder, shampoo, oil, soap and others.

"The state government has decided to revive the hugely popular scheme of supplying baby kits to newborn which was discontinued by the previous government. Naidu has approved the proposal of health ministry in this regard," said an official release.

Implemented between 2014 and 2019, the baby kits scheme was financially supported to some extent under the National Health Mission (NHM), but was later discontinued, including drying up of other sources.

Consequently, it has been proposed to meet the expenditure for baby kits from the state budget and the CM has also approved it, said the release.

State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has emphasised the need to support the expenditure on this scheme from the state budget in view of its significance for the health of the newborn, the release added. PTI STH KH