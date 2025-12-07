Andhra CM Naidu, Guv Nazeer condole deaths in Goa nightclub fire

Amaravati, Dec 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire at a Goa nightclub.

In a post on microblogging site 'X', Naidu posted, "Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Arpora, North Goa, which has claimed precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured." The TDP chief added that such incidents were "deeply distressing".

Governor Nazeer also described the accident as "heart-rending" and said it caused irreparable loss to many families.

"The fire accident in a nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, which took several precious lives and left others injured, is deeply saddening," he said in a statement issued from Lok Bhavan.

He extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular nightclub at Arpora village in North Goa, early Sunday, killing at least 25 people, including four tourists and 14 staff members, and injuring six others.

As per initial information, the nightclub had not abided by the fire safety norms, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said.

The nightclub, located around 25 km from the state capital, Panaji, opened last year. PTI MS GDK SSK