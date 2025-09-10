Andhra CM Naidu hails 'Super Six' poll promises as 'super hit', lists major welfare push in state

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said the previous YSRCP regime raised Rs 10 lakh crore debt while the present TDP-led NDA government attracted Rs 10 lakh crore worth investments into the state.

Addressing a 'Super Six Super Hit' meeting here, Naidu criticised the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led previous government alleging that it was plagued with restlessness, unemployment and drugs.

He said his government is fulfilling its 'Super Six' poll promises and assured that there will be no shortage of urea for farmers in the state.

The CM complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for undertaking the GST rate rejig, which led to price reductions for several products.

"When the previous regime raised Rs 10 lakh crore debt, the TDP-led NDA government brought Rs 10 lakh crore investments. This is our goodwill. This is our brand," he said.

Listing out his government's achievements, Naidu said under the 'Annadatha Sukhibhava' scheme (financial assistance to farmers) Rs 3,173 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 47 lakh farmers in the first tranche.

He further said so far, five crore women have used free bus service in Andhra, saving Rs 200 crore.

Naidu noted that under the 'Deepam 2.0' scheme, 2.45 cr LPG cylinders costing Rs 1,704 crore, were given to eligible families.

"The Super Six schemes have become a super hit, and I wholeheartedly thank farmers, women, and youth for their immense support," he said.

The TDP supremo said that this meeting is only to convey a message that the NDA coalition government in the state has kept its word. PTI MS GDK KH