Andhra CM Naidu heads to Naravaripalli for Sankranti celebrations

Amaravati, Jan 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday left for his native village in Tirupati to take part in Sankranti celebrations, a government source said.

The CM reached Naravaripalli in the evening after attending a review meeting with ministers, secretaries, and district collectors at the Secretariat earlier in the day, the source added.

"Naidu will celebrate Sankranti in Naravaripalli with his family and villagers, as he does every year," the source told PTI, adding that he will remain in his native village for four days.

On Tuesday morning, Naidu is scheduled to participate in Sankranti celebrations at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Naravaripalli, followed by a visit to the Sheshachala Lingeshwara Swamy temple.

He will also inaugurate a road connecting Rangampeta-Bhimavaram to the temple, a 33/11 kV semi-indoor substation, a skill-building centre offering industry-oriented training to youth, and Sanjeevani projects in the village, the source said.

The project aims to ensure accessible and quality healthcare services to patients, irrespective of their locations.

In Tirupati, the TDP chief will inaugurate the Patient Attendant Amenities Complex at the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government Hospital, a boys’ hostel at SV University, and a girls’ hostel, according to a press release.

Naidu will also lay the foundation stone for a Rs 126-crore project to supply water from the Neva Branch Canal to the Kalyani Dam, Mulapalli tank, and four other tanks, as well as a cattle shelter complex, it added.

At SV University, foundation stones will be laid for Centralised Advanced Research Laboratories, the second floor of an academic building, and a compound wall as part of ongoing educational infrastructure development, the release further said.

On January 15, Naidu will offer special prayers at the Nagalamma temple, the village deity, with his family before returning to Amaravati, the source said. PTI MS SSK