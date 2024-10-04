Andhra CM Naidu in Tirupati, to offer silk robes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday reached the temple town to participate in the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams.

Naidu, accompanied by his wife Bhavaneswari, was accorded a grand welcome at Renigunta Airport near here.

According to official sources, the CM will offer silk robes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy and participate in the Brahmotsavams that begins today.

Naidu will stay at Tirumala Hills and would inaugurate Vakulamatha centralised kitchen and also launch Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TDD) calendar and diary for 2025 on Saturday. PTI GDK KH