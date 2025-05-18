Andhra CM Naidu, Jagan express grief over Hyderabad fire tragedy

Amaravati, May 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed deep grief over the massive fire accident at Gulzar House near Charminar in Hyderabad which claimed 17 lives.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the tragic fire at Gulzar House, Hyderabad. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Naidu said in a post on ‘X’.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed shock over the fire incident.

"Shocked to hear about the fire incident at Gulzar House, Hyderabad. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones," the former CM said in a post on 'X'.

A blaze triggered by a suspected short circuit in a building near the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad on Sunday left 17 people dead, with a majority of them being children.

The fire broke out at a building in Gulzar House, police said.

"All 17 who were shifted to hospitals were brought dead," a senior police official told PTI.