Andhra CM Naidu, Jagan pay tribute to Ratan Tata on first death anniversary

Amaravati, Oct 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday paid homage to industrialist Ratan Tata on his first death anniversary.

Naidu described Tata as a visionary leader, a titan of industry, and a compassionate humanitarian whose legacy continues to inspire future generations worldwide.

"Remembering the legendary Ratan Tata on his first death anniversary. A titan of industry and a compassionate humanitarian, his legacy will eternally inspire and guide generations," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Similarly, Reddy paid tribute to Tata, calling him a legend of Indian industry and a guiding spirit who shaped the nation’s growth through vision and humility.

"Paying tribute to the unparalleled Ratan Tata on his first death anniversary. With his vision, humility, and commitment to national growth, he became a legend of Indian industry," Reddy said in a post on 'X'.

Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital on this date last year at the age of 86. PTI MS SSK