Andhra CM Naidu launches ‘Auto Driverla Sevalo’ scheme

Vijayawada, Oct 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched the ‘Auto Driverla Sevalo’ scheme here, providing Rs 15,000 annually to over 2.9 lakh eligible autorickshaw, cab and maxi cab drivers.

The scheme aims to support drivers whose livelihoods have been affected by the ‘Stree Shakti’ initiative, which provides free bus travel for women in select APSRTC services. For 2025–26, the state government will disburse Rs 436 crore directly into the accounts of beneficiaries.

Naidu formally launched the scheme at Singh Nagar in Vijayawada in the presence of beneficiaries and officials. Addressing the gathering, he said, “If any of you do not receive this (scheme), report it to us and we will take the responsibility for everybody to get the money.” Calling the launch “a real festival,” Naidu asserted that the NDA alliance government “lives up to its word.” He noted that autorickshaw drivers face hardships, including bad roads, with half their earnings going for repairs. “Bodies get exhausted,” he said, adding that the TDP-led NDA government had spent Rs 3,400 crore to repair 23,000 km of roads, promising there will be "no potholes".

Naidu said the government is implementing several welfare schemes to improve living standards and urged people to educate their children in today’s competitive world. He promised to convert all vehicles into electric vehicles and assured drivers of “no harassment” under his government.

He pledged to cancel a government order on fines and appealed to drivers to maintain discipline, saying their activities would be recorded through CCTV cameras. “Your disciplined nature will lead to the development of tourism and improvement of law and order,” he said.

Naidu acknowledged that apps such as Uber and Rapido could not be removed but promised to launch an app for autorickshaw drivers to receive direct bookings, with a control room to ensure drivers do not wait long hours at stands.

He also promised to establish an autorickshaw drivers’ welfare board and appealed to them to “tell passengers about the good things the NDA alliance government is doing for them.” Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Vijayawada MP K Sivanath and others participated in the programme.

Naidu, Kalyan and Lokesh arrived at the venue in autorickshaws.