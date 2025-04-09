Andhra CM Naidu lays foundation stone for new house in Amaravati

Amaravati, April 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a new house in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, accompanied by his family members.

The Chief Minister, along with his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh and other family members, took part in the Bhoomi Puja—a ritualistic foundation stone-laying ceremony—held at Velagapudi village in Amaravati.

“The CM couple (Naidu and his wife N Bhuvaneswari), Nara Lokesh and his wife, along with other family members, participated in the bhoomi puja ceremony for the construction of CM Chandrababu’s house in Velagapudi,” the TDP said in a post on 'X'.

To build the house, the Chief Minister purchased land behind the Secretariat in Velagapudi village, along the E9 road. PTI STH SSK ROH