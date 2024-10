New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

TDP mouthpiece 'Chaitanya Ratham' had earlier said Naidu was to take up issues regarding the Railway Zone at Visakhapatnam, merger of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd with SAIL Ltd. and funds for the recent floods in the state with Modi.

The TDP is the BJP's biggest ally. PTI KR RHL