Andhra CM Naidu meets PM Modi in Delhi, thanks him for supporting Polavaram Project

Amaravati, Oct 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he had a fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Monday.

In a social media post, he thanked the PM for the Cabinet approval of revised cost estimates of the Polavaram Project and also support for the capital Amaravati.

"Had a fruitful meeting with the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri. @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today. I thanked him for the cabinet approval of revised cost estimates of the Polavaram Project and apprised him of developments in Andhra Pradesh.

"I am thankful for his overall support and reassurance on the Central Government’s hand holding in matters related to fiscal stress being faced by our state and appreciate his support to the Capital City of Amaravati," Naidu said in the post.

In another post, he said he met with Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and thanked him for taking forward the long-pending assurance of the establishment of a Railway Zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters.

The CM said Vaishnaw informed him that Railways is investing Rs 73,743 crore on various infrastructure projects across Andhra Pradesh. PTI GDK KH