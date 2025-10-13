Andhra CM Naidu meets PM Modi, invites him for business summit in Visakhapatnam

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and invited him to preside over a business summit in Visakhapatnam next month.

After the meeting, Naidu said he congratulated the prime minister on achieving the "remarkable milestone" of 25 years in public service as head of government.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N Chandrababu Naidu @ncbn met Prime Minister @narendramodi." Naidu also said he extended an invitation to preside over the CII Partnership Summit 2025, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

"It was an honour to meet the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, in New Delhi today," the chief minister said in a post on X.

"On behalf of my people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulated him on the remarkable milestone of 25 years in public service as Head of Government, and expressed our appreciation for his leadership behind the transformative and people-centric Next Gen GST reforms," Naidu, who is also the TDP chief, said.

He said the upcoming 'Super GST – Super Savings' event in Kurnool will celebrate the people's enthusiasm and appreciation for this forward-looking initiative, and he had the privilege of inviting the prime minister to grace this event with his presence. PTI SKU SKU KVK KVK