Andhra CM Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks support for state's 7-point development agenda

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday and sought support for a seven-point development agenda aimed at addressing the state's post-bifurcation challenges.

During the meeting at the PMO, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief -- a key NDA ally -- highlighted the unique challenges faced by Andhra Pradesh following its bifurcation in 2014. He emphasized the need for increased central support to accelerate the state's growth trajectory, advocating for enhanced assistance in lieu of special category status.

The meeting focused on key issues ranging from financial assistance to infrastructure development, an official statement said.

The Polavaram Project, a national irrigation initiative crucial for Andhra's agricultural sector, topped Naidu's list of priorities as he pushed for expedited support in commissioning this vital project.

On the state's fiscal situation, the chief minister said, "Andhra Pradesh continues to grapple with the repercussions of the unscientific, unfair, and unjust bifurcation of 2014." He added that the previous administration's "miserable governance marked by malice, corruption and mis-governance" had further deteriorated the state's economic condition.

Naidu requested short-term financial handholding from the Centre, citing "indiscriminate borrowing" and "large scale diversion of monies" by the previous government as reasons for the current resource scarcity.

Other key points in Naidu's agenda included comprehensive support for completing Amaravati's government complex and core infrastructure, incentives to boost industrial growth, and additional allocation under the Special Assistance to state's scheme for critical sectors.

The chief minister also made a case for a special package for Andhra's backward regions, drawing parallels with the Bundelkhand package. Support for developing Duggirajupatnam port was another point of discussion, the statement added.

Following the meeting, Naidu expressed confidence in Andhra's potential to "re-emerge as a powerhouse among states" under PM Modi's leadership.

"I am confident that under his leadership, our state will re-emerge as a powerhouse among states," Naidu said in a post on X.

He also described the meeting as "very positive and focused on constructive outcomes".

Naidu's two-day Delhi visit also included meetings with several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and Piyush Goyal. He also met 16th Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya.

Discussions ranged from national highway projects to agriculture and rural development.

Naidu discussed key state issues with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national highway projects with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, agriculture and rural development with Agricutlure Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and praised the "spirit of cooperative federalism" after talks with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

TDP MPs Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, who are ministers in the Modi cabinet, were also present.

"We discussed a wide range of subjects related to accelerating the nation's and the state's progress. The NDA government is committed to building a Viksit Bharat and a Viksit Andhra Pradesh," Shah said in a post on 'X' after the meeting.

Sources indicated that meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Health Minister J P Nadda are on Naidu's agenda.

The visit is seen as crucial for securing Central support for Andhra Pradesh's development following its 2014 bifurcation. Naidu's engagements in the national capital underscore the TDP's importance as an NDA partner and the state's push for accelerated growth.