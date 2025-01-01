Andhra CM Naidu offers prayers at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada

Amaravati, Jan 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday visited the temple of goddess Kanaka Durga on Indrakeeladri Hills in Vijayawada and offered special prayers.

The CM was welcomed by priests with a Poornakumbha (auspicious pitcher filled with water). After the darshan, he was given vedic blessings, official sources said.

The temple authorities presented him with the Tirtha Prasadam (sacred water and sweetmeat) and a portrait of the goddess.

Naidu said he prayed to the goddess seeking her blessing for the state and that everyone should be happy in the new year. PTI GDK KH