Andhra CM Naidu offers prayers at Sri Gangamma Jatara in Tirupati

Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh), May 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday attended the Sri Gangamma Jatara (temple fair) in Tirupati, Chittoor district, and offered prayers.

Accompanied by his wife, N Bhuvaneswari, Naidu presented silken raiments and offerings to the deity on behalf of the state government and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), an official press release said.

“As part of the Kuppam Sri Prasanna Tirupati Gangamma Jatara, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his wife visited the temple and offered silken raiments and sare (offerings),” it added.

Later, Naidu took blessings from the deity and left the venue. PTI STH SSK