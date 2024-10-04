Andhra CM Naidu offers silk robes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday offered "Pattu Vastralu" (silk robes) on behalf of the state government, to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on Tirumala Hills, as part of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams.

Accompanied by wife Bhuvaneswari, Naidu reached the temple town in the evening, where he was accorded a grand welcome by the authorities.

Naidu and his wife received vedic blessings and prasadam from the priests of the temple.

Later, the CM released the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TDD) calendar and diary for 2025.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu said it would be an opportunity for everyone who participates in the Brahmotsavams.

"I am asking everyone to maintain the sacredness when they come and visit the temple. I am requesting all to support the TTD activities," he said.

The CM will stay at Tirumala Hills and inaugurate Vakulamata centralised kitchen on Saturday.

This is Naidu’s first visit after he made allegations that the erstwhile YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making laddus, which are revered and sought after by crores of devotees, a charge denied by former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the formation of an independent Special Investigation Team to probe into the allegations.

The TTD, custodian of the world’s richest Hindu temple, had earlier said as many as seven lakh laddus will be stocked everyday and accommodation for 45,000 pilgrims is arranged during Brahmotsavams.

Security arrangements will be overseen by 1,250 TTD personnel and 3,900 police and 'Annaprasadams' (free distribution of food) will be increased to two lakhs.

TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao and additional EO C Venkaiah Chowdary inspected the arrangements for CM Naidu's visit to Tirumala, including the Sri Padmavathi Rest House and the Vakulamata Kitchen. PTI GDK KH