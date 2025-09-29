Andhra CM Naidu offers silken raiments to goddess Kanaka Durgamma in Vijayawada

Vijayawada, Sep 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday presented silken raiments to goddess Kanaka Durgamma at Indrakeeladri here on behalf of the state government.

Speaking at a press conference at the temple by the Krishna River, Naidu described the occasion as a matter of fortune.

“Today, I had Durgamma darsanam (a visit to the deity). A holy day. A powerful mother. It is my fortune to present silken raiments to Durgamma Mother on behalf of the government,” he said.

Naidu expressed his wish for the state’s prosperity and sought the goddess’s blessings for all.

“I always wish Durgamma to see that all the people living in the state should be happy and bless everybody in all ways. I wish that all the people in the state should be happy, healthy, and their income should rise,” he said.

According to the chief minister, around eight lakh devotees have received the deity’s blessings so far as part of the ongoing Dussehra festivities.

Naidu also noted that the Krishna River near the temple is flowing vigorously into the sea, which he described as "a sign of prosperity" for the state. “All the reservoirs are filled up to 94 per cent of their capacity,” he added. PTI STH SSK