Andhra CM Naidu orders crackdown on fertiliser black market

Amaravati, Sep 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to take stringent measures to prevent diversion of fertilisers into the black market.

Reviewing fertiliser availability, supply, and diversion-related issues at the Secretariat, Naidu asked officials to act firmly against malpractice.

“Act sternly to prevent the diversion of fertilisers to the black market,” he said in an official release.

Naidu instructed them to provide details of crops cultivated under the e-crop system and the quantity of fertilisers being utilised.

Assuring farmers that there was no shortage, the chief minister said "the state’s fertiliser availability was higher than demand." Dismissing concerns, Naidu claimed, "Some people are intentionally spreading wrong propaganda" on the issue.

Officials informed him that more than two lakh tonnes of urea had been supplied this season, with stocks exceeding demand by 91,000 tonnes. They also noted that "other fertiliser varieties were available in surplus." He further called for efforts to gradually make Andhra Pradesh a chemical fertiliser-free state and create awareness among farmers on reducing usage.

Naidu also directed officials to ensure minimum prices for 11 horticultural crops in line with the investments made for their cultivation.

"Under no circumstances should farmers suffer losses," he added.

Naidu also asked officials to take measures to control the borer disease affecting coffee plantations in certain areas. PTI STH SSK