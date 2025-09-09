Andhra CM Naidu, Pawan Kalyan congratulate Radhakrishnan on winning VP polls

Amaravati, Sep 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday congratulated CP Radhakrishnan on being elected as the Vice President of India.

Naidu, extending his wishes, said Radhakrishnan's tenure would be dedicated to serving the nation and advancing progress while further strengthening democratic values with his vast knowledge and rich experience.

"Congratulations to Radhakrishnan on being elected as the Vice President of India. I extend my best wishes for a successful, fulfilling, and distinguished tenure devoted to serving our great nation and advancing its progress and prosperity," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Similarly, Kalyan said Radhakrishnan's election to the second-highest constitutional office reflects his exemplary statesmanship and rich political experience.

"Heartfelt congratulations to NDA candidate Radhakrishnan on being elected as the Vice President of India. His rich experience and exemplary statesmanship shall bring greater dignity to the Vice President's office," Kalyan said in a post on 'X'.

Radhakrishnan's vast experience will encourage constructive, meaningful debates in the Rajya Sabha, thereby strengthening democracy further, he added.

NDA candidate Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election by bagging 452 votes, while opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes.

Radhakrishnan (67) is a seasoned leader with an RSS background and decades-long stint first in the Jana Sangh and then the BJP in Tamil Nadu. PTI MS KH