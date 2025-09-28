Andhra CM Naidu, Pawan Kalyan discuss PM Modi’s Srisailam visit, governance issues

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday held discussions in Hyderabad on preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Srisailam on October 16.

The leaders reviewed strategies to ensure the success of PM Modi’s roadshow.

“Naidu and Kalyan held discussions on the preparations for PM Modi’s visit to Srisailam on October 16,” an official press release said.

Naidu enquired about Kalyan’s health, who is suffering from fever, and wished him a speedy recovery. The leaders also discussed governance-related issues.

In the context of the Auto Drivers’ Service programme scheduled to be launched on October 4, Kalyan expressed confidence that it “will gain recognition and appreciation.” The scheme will provide Rs 15,000 annually to over 2.9 lakh autorickshaw drivers, with the government allocating Rs 435 crore for the initiative, Naidu said. He noted that the previous YSRCP regime had extended only Rs 12,000 per year.

The two leaders further discussed the state-level Goods and Services Tax (GST) Utsav planned under 'GST 2.0' reforms.

The TDP-led NDA government is conducting a month-long awareness campaign on ‘GST 2.0’ reforms to highlight the benefits of reduced prices under the revamped indirect tax regime.

On the District Selection Committee (DSC), Kalyan highlighted the success of the Mega DSC, saying it “provided nearly 15,000 teaching jobs and appointment letters, instilled confidence, and inspired youth,” the release added. PTI MS GDK SSK