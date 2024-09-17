Andhra CM Naidu, Pawan Kalyan greet PM Modi on birthday

Amaravati, Sep 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 74 on Tuesday.

"Wishing Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday. I pray for his good health and long life in service to the nation. May our nation continue to prosper under his visionary leadership," Naidu said in a social media post.

Pawan Kalyan, in his post wishing the PM, said he was confident that Modi would continue to lead the way for India to reclaim its position as a world leader (Vishwa Guru).

"The hopes and best wishes of millions of Indians around the globe are always with you. Once again, wishing you a very happy birthday, my dearest Prime Minister Sir," the actor-cum-politician said. PTI GDK KH