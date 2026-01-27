Andhra CM Naidu pushes for horticulture development; fast-track irrigation, river projects

Amaravati, Jan 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to prepare an action plan to develop Rayalaseema, Prakasam, and Markapuram into global horticultural hubs.

The CM instructed officials to promote horticulture and prepare a plan to produce 500 million metric tonnes of horticultural produce in these regions.

"Promote horticulture production as per global market demand. An action plan should be prepared for producing 500 million metric tonnes of horticultural produce in Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Markapuram," Naidu said in a press release.

Issuing the guidelines during a review meeting on integrated development plans to develop 10 districts as horticulture hubs, Naidu said irrigation projects in Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Markapuram should be completed on a fast-track basis.

Naidu said DP World, a global supply chain solutions provider, has come forward to establish a horticulture cluster in the state.

He emphasised mobilising private investments in horticulture alongside funds from the Purvodaya scheme, a Central government initiative aimed at the all-round development of eastern India, including Andhra.

Naidu directed officials to prepare logistics plans covering food processing units, port connectivity, warehouses, cold chains, and related infrastructure.

Calling for the completion of the Veligonda project this year, Naidu also directed officials to prepare plans for the reconstruction of the Annamayya multipurpose water project.

The then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the twin tunnels of the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project in March 2024, set to irrigate 4.5 lakh acres and supply drinking water to over 15 lakh people.

Estimated to have been built at Rs 10,010 crore, and the first tunnel of the project was completed in November 2021.

Naidu stressed the need to focus on bringing Krishna River waters up to Kadapa through the Galeru-Nagari irrigation project, it said.

He also called for the development of projects in North Andhra, noting that once work on the Polavaram Left Canal is completed, Godavari River waters could be channelled to the region, enabling the Polavaram-Vamsadhara river interlinking project. PTI STH SSK