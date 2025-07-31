Andhra CM Naidu returns from Singapore after pitching state as investment destination

Amaravati, Jul 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu concluded his four-day Singapore tour and returned to Andhra Pradesh late on Wednesday, calling it a new chapter in India-Singapore relations and the state's global outreach.

Naidu said that the visit renewed long-standing ties with the southeast Asian country and highlighted the vast investment potential in the southern state while inviting participants to the Global Investors Summit scheduled in November in Vishakapatnam.

"I participated in over 27 engagements, including meetings with government leaders, industry captains and the Indian diaspora. It was a valuable opportunity to showcase Brand Andhra Pradesh," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

According to a release, the chief minister landed in Hyderabad at 10.30 pm on Wednesday and reached Vijayawada the same night. He was welcomed at Gannavaram Airport by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, ministers, MLAs, officials and leaders.

During the visit, Naidu met Singapore President Tharman, held 27 meetings on investments, Artificial Intelligence (AI), fintech, ports and urban development and strengthened collaboration with key global stakeholders.

Naidu was accompanied by his son Nara Lokesh and other ministers.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh departed from Singapore on Thursday morning.

Lokesh participated in 35 engagements, including 19 one-on-one meetings, six Government to Government (G2G) sessions and four site visits.

He addressed the Telugu diaspora on July 27, urging NRIs to become ambassadors for Brand Andhra.

Lokesh held talks with representatives from Google, Microsoft, Airbus, EverVolt, Murata, CapitaLand and Infineon, promoting Andhra Pradesh's investment potential and industry-friendly governance model.

He assured complete government support from Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing to project execution.

Lokesh highlighted the advantages of setting up industries in Andhra Pradesh, saying that the state offers investor-friendly policies, attractive incentives and effective ease-of-doing-business reforms. PTI MS GDK KH