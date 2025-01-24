Andhra CM Naidu returns to state after WEF summit in Davos

Amaravati, Jan 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu returned to the state on Friday after concluding his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, with a brief stop in New Delhi.

Advertisment

The chief minister led a high-level delegation of ministers and officials to Davos from January 20 to 24 to promote 'Brand Andhra' and scout for investments and collaborations for the southern state.

An official statement said that a slew of ministers, legislators, and officials welcomed the chief minister at Vijayawada Airport and his residence in Undavalli, Guntur district, upon his return from the Swiss resort town.

During his stop in New Delhi on Friday, Naidu called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to express gratitude for the Central Government's support to Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisment

"Met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi today. Expressed my gratitude for the revival package for Vizag Steel Plant and discussed crucial matters concerning AP's development, including Polavaram and Amaravati," Naidu said, in a post on 'X'. PTI STH SSK KH