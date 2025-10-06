Andhra CM Naidu says people’s satisfaction key priority, urges better citizen services

Amaravati, Oct 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said people’s satisfaction is paramount to the state government and urged officials to brainstorm ways to further improve citizen services.

During a review of the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) and citizens’ services, Naidu gave guidelines to officials on enhancing public satisfaction.

“Officials should brainstorm on how to improve various citizen services being rendered by different departments. People’s satisfaction in citizen services is of paramount importance,” Naidu said in a press release.

He directed officials to analyse feedback received via IVRS calls and QR code touchpoints to identify areas where citizens are dissatisfied.

“After mapping their dissatisfaction, officials should immediately address those issues to ensure high levels of satisfaction,” he said.

Naidu noted that people’s satisfaction has improved gradually over the past 15 months.

He also called for increased use of drones in agriculture, similar to their application in healthcare, and announced that a drone show will be organised in December.

Further, Naidu directed officials to make arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation for ‘Drone City’ during his visit to Srisailam on October 16. PTI STH SSK