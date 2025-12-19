Andhra CM Naidu seeks Centre's support for Purvodaya, Rayalaseema horticulture hub

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday met several Union ministers here and sought substantial central support for the Purvodaya programme, a Rs 41,000-crore horticulture package for Rayalaseema and critical water projects.

In his meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Naidu said the Purvodaya initiative is crucial for the Viksit Bharat vision as it supports holistic development of eastern states.

He requested the Centre to prioritise state-specific needs and simplify administrative norms for smooth implementation, the state government said in a statement.

The chief minister sought expeditious release of funds under the SASCI scheme for projects including Unity Mall in Visakhapatnam, the reconstruction of Havelock Bridge, Gandikota Tourism Project and three working women's hostels. He requested an allocation of Rs 10,054 crore under the scheme for 2025-26.

Naidu submitted a memorandum seeking a dedicated horticulture package for Rayalaseema, saying the region and Prakasam district cultivate 18 globally demanded crops with 93 clusters supporting 33.7 lakh farmers. The state plans to expand horticulture cultivation from 8.48 lakh hectares to 12.28 lakh hectares by 2029.

He said transforming Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub would require Rs 41,000 crore over three years and increase farmers' annual incomes from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh. He urged the Centre to announce the package in the 2026-27 Union Budget.

Naidu also sought central assistance for the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar Link Project to divert 200 TMC of Godavari floodwaters to drought-hit regions. A preliminary project report has been submitted to the Jal Shakti Ministry.

Meeting Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil separately, the chief minister requested an additional Rs 1,000 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission for 2025-26. He said the state had contributed Rs 524.41 crore as its share and urged release of the pending central share.

Naidu opposed Karnataka's proposal to raise the Almatti Dam height, saying it could adversely impact Andhra Pradesh. He requested the Centre's intervention as the matter is before the Supreme Court.

In his meeting with Union Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Naidu sought support for the National Mega Shipbuilding Cluster at Dugarajapatnam. The state has agreed to allocate 3,488 acres for the project with the feasibility report completed.

He requested Rs 590.91 crore in central support for fishing harbours, including Rs 150 crore under Sagarmala for the proposed harbour at Odaravu.

Meeting Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Naidu sought approval for Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada metro rail projects. Revised detailed project reports have been submitted to the ministry.

The chief minister invited Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for the foundation-stone laying of the BPCL Greenfield Refinery in the Nellore district. The Rs 96,862-crore project will come up on 6,000 acres.

Naidu also met newly appointed BJP working President Nitin Nabin, accompanied by TDP MPs. PTI LUX MNK MNK