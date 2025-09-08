Andhra CM Naidu seeks urea allotment from Centre

Amaravati, Sep 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday spoke to Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda, seeking an allotment of seven rakes of urea from a ship arriving at Kakinada Port, government sources said.

Reviewing the supply position of urea with senior officials at the Secretariat, Naidu said farmers should not face any hardship due to the shortage of fertilizers.

“We have requested Nadda to allot seven rakes of urea from the ship reaching Kakinada Port, and he has responded positively,” Naidu said in an official release.

The chief minister directed officials to take strict action against black market sales of fertilizers and to prepare plans for uninterrupted supply during the rabi season.

Officials informed him that 80,503 tonnes of fertilizers are currently in stock, while another 23,592 tonnes will arrive within 10 days.

Naidu also reviewed the fall in onion prices and instructed officials to procure the crop from farmers at Rs 1,200 per quintal. PTI MS SSK ADB