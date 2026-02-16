Andhra CM Naidu showcases govt initiatives to Bill Gates, including Amaravati

Amaravati, Feb 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday showcased several initiatives of the state government to Microsoft founder Bill Gates here, including WhatsApp governance, Sanjeevani project, greenfield capital city Amaravati, date lake and others.

Elaborating through a presentation on the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) at the state secretariat, the chief minister informed the tech czar that the southern state has synced all the departments through a data lake.

"Gates Foundation chairman Bill Gates visited RTGS at the secretariat with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Gates observed the utilisation of technology in governance. Naidu explained how civic services are being delivered with speed and the results achieved through real time governance," an official release said.

Naidu informed the Microsoft founder that the government is eliciting information in real-time through Aware 2.0 platform to make quick decisions.

The CM described how the government collects public opinion on the programmes and schemes it implements, and added that GSDP rise is being regularly estimated through key performance indicators.

On Gates quizzing how property records are being secured, Nadiu replied that blockchain technology is being deployed to protect land records, along with embedding QR codes for transparency, the release said.

Gates "complimented that tax collection mode is terrific", to which Naidu observed that tax collection has risen "exponentially" nationally through GST, it said.

Further, Gates enquired about the Sanjeevani project, a health record digitisation programme being carried out with the Gates Foundation at Kuppam in Chittoor district.

Similarly, he checked how parameters such as blood sugar, diabetes and other medical tests are being recorded, and appreciated that the Sanjeevani project is being executed "well", the release said.

With the use of AI, Naidu told Gates that public health services are being improved, while the latter also asked about the delivery of health services through bio-design.

Gates noted that the poor can benefit through cheaper diagnostic tests, and also enquired about Amaravati.

Naidu showcased the manner in which the greenfield capital city is being constructed, the release added.

Later in a post on 'X', Naidu said: Technology must serve humanity. Our Real Time Governance System (RTGS) is transforming lives across Andhra Pradesh - delivering speed in governance & ease of doing business in real time. Grateful for my 1990s meeting with Mr. Bill Gates, which inspired this tech-driven citizen empowerment. Delighted to showcase our RTGS centre today, powered by brilliant young minds, alongside flagship initiatives in education, agriculture & health!" Earlier, Gates arrived at the state secretariat here, where he was received by Naidu.

The chief minister introduced his council of ministers, followed by an interaction with IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and a few senior officials, an official release said.

"Welcome back, Mr Bill Gates! AP Welcomes Bill Gates," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Gates was welcomed by Lokesh at Gannavaram Airport along with senior cabinet colleagues.

"Welcome to Amaravati, Mr Bill Gates. It was a pleasure to receive the Chair of the Gates Foundation at Gannavaram Airport today," Lokesh said in a post on 'X'.

Accompanied by Andhra Pradesh ministers, Gates proceeded to the state secretariat for discussions on strengthening cooperation in health, agriculture, education and technology-driven governance initiatives.

Lokesh noted that Andhra Pradesh looks forward to working closely with the Gates Foundation to create scalable and impactful solutions for public welfare across sectors.

CM Naidu has requested Gates to expand ongoing health initiatives across the state and discussions will focus on AI as well.

The Gates Foundation is already working at Kuppam in Chittoor district on health-related projects, and the talks are expected to explore scaling up these interventions to benefit the wider population across the southern state.

Later, the CM is expected to give a presentation on the "Swarna Andhra 2047" (golden Andhra) vision to Gates, a source told PTI.

Following these engagements at the secretariat, Gates and his team are expected to proceed to a farm at Undavalli village in Amaravati, where he will witness the use of drones and AI technology, the source further said.

Gates had earlier visited the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh twice, and this visit follows an invitation extended by CM Naidu to further deepen collaboration with the state government, Municipal Minister P Narayana earlier said.