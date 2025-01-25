Andhra CM Naidu thanks Bill Gates for gifting his upcoming book 'Source Code'

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed his gratitude to Microsoft founder Bill Gates for gifting him a copy of his upcoming book titled 'Source Code'.

The Chief Minister met Gates recently during the World Economic Forum (WEF) held at Davos in Switzerland.

"I would like to thank my friend Bill Gates, for presenting me with a copy of his upcoming book, 'Source Code' - a memoir about the experiences and lessons that shaped his incredible journey," said Naidu in a post on X.

According to the CM, 'Source Code' promises an insightful and inspiring read, shedding light on the tech czar's early years, decision to leave college and found technological heavyweight Microsoft.

I wish him (Gates) all the best, he added.