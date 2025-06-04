Andhra CM Naidu thanks PM Modi for supporting Yogandhra 2025 initiative

Amaravati, June 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support of the state’s ‘Yogandhra 2025’ initiative.

'Yogandhra 2025' is a month-long promotion campaign in the run-up to International Yoga Day on June 21, in which PM Modi will take part in Vishakapatnam.

“Thank you for sharing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yogandhra 2025 embodies the collective spirit of our people in promoting wellness through yoga,” Naidu said in a post on X late on Tuesday, replying to PM Modi's post.

PM Modi lauded Andhra Pradesh’s Yogandhra 2025 initiative, calling it a commendable step in promoting yoga ahead of International Yoga Day 2025.

He urged citizens to celebrate Yoga Day on June 21 and make yoga a part of their daily lives. PTI MS STH ROH