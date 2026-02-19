Andhra CM Naidu to attend India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi

Amaravati, Feb 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to attend the India AI Impact Summit–2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on February 20.

According to a press release, the CM will meet with industry leaders, and several agreements are expected to be signed in his presence.

"Naidu will attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam tomorrow. He will participate in meetings with industrial giants, and several agreements will be signed in his presence," it said.

As per the CM’s schedule, he will travel to Jaipur this evening to attend the wedding of Vikas Marmat, Project Director of the Kuppam Area Development Authority, at Vrindavan Palace in the Rajasthan capital, where he will stay overnight.

He will then arrive in New Delhi on Friday morning to attend the summit.

At 9.30 am, the chief minister will take part in the plenary session titled 'AI Accelerators: Fuelling India’s Economic Growth', alongside Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Jitin Prasada, and representatives from TCS.

Following the session, the Andhra government will sign agreements to strengthen AI infrastructure and skill development in the state.

An agreement with IBM will provide AI, quantum technology, and cybersecurity skills training to one million youth in Andhra.

Another agreement with the United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC) will establish a Quantum and AI Centre of Excellence, while a pact with the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) will set up a Quantum AI University in the state.

Additionally, IIT Madras will collaborate with the Andhra government to launch an Artificial Intelligence Tutor initiative, and Nvidia will partner to establish AI Living Labs in the state.

At noon, Naidu will participate in a roundtable organised by the World Economic Forum on 'Competitiveness through Artificial Intelligence', with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and WEF CEO Borge Brende.

At 1.30 pm, the CM will meet a delegation from the United Kingdom at the summit, including UK Minister for AI and Online Safety Kanishka Narayan, UK High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron, and Minister Counsellor for Climate, Science and Technology Sally Taylor, to discuss collaborative initiatives.

Later, at 3 pm, Naidu will hold separate meetings with Aramco India Managing Director Abdulrahman Y Althukair, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Autodesk AI Head Mike Haley, the press release said.

Following these engagements, the CM is scheduled to depart New Delhi in the evening and return to Amaravati, it added.