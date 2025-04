Amaravati, Apr 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a 5-day private visit to Europe, official sources said on Wednesday.

Naidu will be transiting from Delhi and his visit starts from Thursday, sources said. However, they did not divulge the name of the country he is visiting.

Earlier it was said that Naidu would visit Delhi; but it later turned out to be only a transit point. Naidu will be accompanied by his family members. PTI STH VGN KH