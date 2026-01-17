Andhra CM Naidu to leave for Davos on Jan 18

Amaravati, Jan 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to leave for the WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland on January 18, accompanied by a delegation of ministers and officials.

For four days, from January 19, the chief minister is scheduled to meet a number of industrialists, attend one-on-one meetings and participate in several programmes at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

"A delegation of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, ministers and officials is scheduled to leave for Davos on Sunday to participate in the WEF," an official release said on Saturday.

The CM will first leave for New Delhi from Vijayawada Airport at 8.35 pm on Sunday and onward to Zurich in Switzerland at 1.45 am on January 19.

Indian Ambassador to Switzerland, Mridul Kumar, will meet the CM at a hotel in Zurich, followed by a meeting with EROS Media World founder director Kishore Lulla and others, the release said.

Later, Naidu is scheduled to address a Telugu diaspora programme organised by the Indian Embassy, where Telugu people from 20 countries are expected to assemble.

Following this programme, the CM will leave for Davos from Zurich on road and on the first day of the WEF, he will meet with the Finance and Tourism Minister of United Arab Emirates and participate in several other country meetings.

Likewise, Naidu will meet with Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) director general Chandrajit Bannerjee, followed by an interview with a foreign media house, among other programmes in the subsequent days.

After completing his WEF engagements, Naidu will return to Hyderabad at 8.25 am on January 23.