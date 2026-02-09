Andhra CM Naidu to meet union ministers in Delhi

Amaravati, Feb 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Monday and meet several union ministers the following day.

The CM will leave for the national capital at 7 pm, a statement stated.

Naidu is scheduled to meet five union ministers, including Amit Shah, C R Patil, and Nirmala Sitharaman, it added.

He will also hold discussions with union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw on various state projects and the release of funds.

Naidu is scheduled to return to Amaravati at around 5 pm on Tuesday, it further said. PTI STH SSK