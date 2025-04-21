Andhra CM Naidu to meet union ministers in Delhi after Europe trip

Amaravati, Apr 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to meet a string of Union Ministers in New Delhi on April 22, the TDP said on Monday.

Naidu left for Europe with his family on April 16 and is expected to arrive in New Delhi around midnight on Monday.

"CM Chandrababu Naidu will meet several union ministers in New Delhi tomorrow. Returning from a personal trip abroad with his family, he will arrive at Delhi airport around midnight on Monday," the TDP release said.

On Tuesday, Naidu is expected to hold discussions with key union ministers on critical issues and ongoing projects concerning Andhra Pradesh.

The release added that he is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil and Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Naidu’s meetings come at a time when he is pushing for the development of a ‘mega city’ in Andhra Pradesh by expanding Amaravati through the merger of Tadepalli, Guntur, Mangalagiri, and Vijayawada.

The TDP chief is also considering acquiring another 30,000 acres of land to build an 'international airport' in Amaravati.