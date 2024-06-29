Andhra CM Naidu to participate in first welfare pensions disbursal of new govt on July 1

Amaravati, Jun 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the first welfare pensions disbursal programme of the new NDA government on July 1 at Penumaka in Guntur district.

The NDA government of TDP, BJP and Janasena hiked the state-wide welfare pensions scheme from Rs 3,000 per month given during the previous YSRCP government to Rs 4,000 per month.

"The CM will participate in the pensions disbursal programme at Penumaka in Mangalagiri constituency at 6 am (July 1), followed by an interaction with beneficiaries and people," said an official press release on Saturday.

On Monday, the state government will disburse Rs 7,000 as pension to eligible beneficiaries, which includes the enhanced amount of Rs 1,000 each for April, May and June, along with the July's pension of Rs 4,000.

The Rs 1,000-hike in monthly pensions has raised the financial burden on the state government by Rs 819 crore while the similar amount for the preceding three months has put an additional burden of Rs 1,650 crore.

On July 1, the southern state will disburse Rs 4,408 crore on welfare pensions alone.

Over 65 lakh beneficiaries under 28 categories will benefit. The new government has also increased pensions to eligible specially-abled persons from Rs 3,000 per month to Rs 6,000 per month.

In a letter to all the beneficiaries, Naidu noted that the pension scheme has been renamed as 'NTR Bharosa Samajika Pensions'. PTI STH KH