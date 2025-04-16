Andhra CM Naidu to visit Delhi

Amaravati, Apr 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, after completing his engagements with the Sixteenth Finance Commission team, will leave for Delhi tonight, government said on Wednesday.

Naidu is expected to leave for the capital at around 9 pm, following completion of his programmes, an official release said.

The Sixteenth Finance Commission is on a four-day visit to the state.

"The CM will dine with the Sixteenth Finance Commission members and then leave for New Delhi," the statement added.

Naidu’s visit to the national capital comes at a time when the TDP-led NDA government is expanding its plans for the greenfield capital city of Amaravati to include an international airport. PTI STH SSK KH