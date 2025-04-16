Andhra CM Naidu to visit New Delhi on Wednesday

Amaravati, Apr 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Wednesday, a government source said.

Naidu is expected to leave for the capital at around 9 pm today, following his engagements with the Sixteenth Finance Commission, which is on a four-day visit to the state.

"The CM will dine with the Sixteenth Finance Commission members and then leave for New Delhi," the source added.

However, the duration of the chief minister’s visit to New Delhi was not disclosed.

Naidu’s visit comes at a time when the TDP-led NDA government is expanding its plans for the greenfield capital city of Amaravati to include an international airport.

The Andhra Pradesh government is considering acquiring 30,000 acres of additional land through the land pooling method around Amaravati to create a ‘mega city’ with its own international airport, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana said on Tuesday.

Naidu is keen to develop a ‘mega city’ by integrating the neighbouring regions of Mangalagiri, Tadepalli, Guntur, and Vijayawada with Amaravati. PTI STH SSK KH