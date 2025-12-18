Andhra CM Naidu to visit New Delhi to seek Centre’s help for projects

Amaravati, Dec 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a one-day visit to New Delhi on Thursday evening to seek support from the Centre for various projects in the state.

The CM is scheduled to meet six union ministers on Friday, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and others.

"Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is leaving for Delhi today at 6 pm from Amaravati to seek assistance from the Centre for various projects in the state," a press release said.

In the national capital, the TDP supremo will deliberate on priority projects being implemented with federal partnership and other key programmes in the state.

Naidu is scheduled to return to Amaravati on Friday night, December 19, the press release added. PTI STH SSK