Andhra CM Naidu urges citizens to support P4 ‘poverty elimination’ initiative

Amaravati, Oct 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday appealed to everyone to join his P4 ‘poverty elimination’ programme on the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, observed on October 17 each year.

Naidu had launched the P4 (Public Private People Partnership) Margadarsi–Bangaru Kutumbam programme on March 30 in Amaravati.

Under the scheme, affluent individuals who volunteer to support economically weaker families are termed 'margadarsis' (mentors), while the beneficiaries are called 'bangaru kutumbam' (golden families).

The programme envisages the top 10 per cent of society adopting the bottom 20 per cent to guide and mentor them out of poverty.

“Poverty elimination does not mean just extending financial help; it means saving their self-respect and providing opportunities for their growth… On the occasion of International Poverty Elimination Day, I call upon everyone to partner with the P4 programme,” Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Observing that poverty elimination also involves promoting egalitarian growth, the CM said the main goal of the Swarna Andhra-2047 vision is poverty eradication.

According to the TDP supremo, the TDP-led NDA government has been working toward this goal from day one.

Over the past 16 months, Naidu said, the state government has spent over Rs 1 lakh crore on welfare and development initiatives.

Listing several welfare schemes implemented by the NDA alliance government, Naidu said the P4 programme complements these efforts and called on people to rededicate themselves to the goal of poverty elimination and partner with the initiative. PTI STH SSK