Andhra CM Naidu urges mobile 'rythu bazaars', market upgrades to boost farmer income

Amaravati, Oct 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday called for the introduction of mobile 'rythu bazaars' and the upgradation of existing markets to benefit farmers and consumers.

During a review of agriculture and allied sectors, the chief minister instructed officials to formulate a master plan for 'rythu bazaars' (farmers’ markets) and ensure remunerative prices for agricultural produce.

"Officials should work together to ensure tangible benefits to both producers and consumers. Mobile 'rythu bazaars' and upgraded infrastructure will help farmers get fair prices," Naidu said in a press release.

He directed market committee officials to act swiftly in cases of price fall, either by transporting produce to 'rythu bazaars' or using cold storage facilities to prevent distress sales.

The chief minister also urged raising awareness among farmers to minimise excessive use of urea and pesticides and stressed that soil testing must be completed promptly to ensure proper nutrient supply.

Referring to the PM Dhana Dhanya Krishi Yojana, Naidu said, "Farmers should be encouraged to grow profitable crops, and officials must explore collaborations with organisations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation." He further emphasised monitoring vegetable prices, promoting natural farming, ensuring remunerative prices for forest products, and adding value to benefit tribal communities.