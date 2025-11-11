Andhra CM Naidu urges release of Rs 695 crore under PM-RKVY

Amaravati, Nov 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday urged Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to release additional funds of Rs 695 crore under the PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

According to its website, the scheme was launched in 2007 as an umbrella programme to ensure the holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors by allowing states to choose their development activities based on district and state agriculture plans.

Chouhan called on the chief minister at his camp office, accompanied by Minister of State for Rural Development P Chandrasekhar.

“CM Chandrababu Naidu requested Rs 695 crore for fiscal 2024-25 and 2025-26,” said a press release.

Naidu also sought the release of the Centre’s share of Rs 100 crore under the market intervention scheme extended for Totapuri (called 'Bengalura') mango farmers.

The chief minister discussed agriculture and minor irrigation in the state and briefed Chouhan on the devastation caused by cyclone ‘Montha’.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan and Chandrasekhar participated in the launch of 'Watershed Mahotsav' in Guntur, marking the national celebration of community-led water rejuvenation, soil health enhancement and sustainable rural development.

The union minister lauded Andhra Pradesh’s active participation in watershed initiatives and expressed satisfaction over the successful completion of the Vengalayapalem project.

He also announced that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 380 crore for road construction works in the state. PTI STH SSK