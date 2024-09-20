Andhra CM Naidu using god for political gains: YSRCP chief Jagan on laddu row

Hyderabad, Sep 20 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday hit out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the ghee adulteration in Tirumala, saying the latter was trying to divert public attention from his 100 days of rule.

Addressing a press conference, he said Naidu is such a person who will use god also for political gains.

"This is a diversion politics. On one hand, people are expressing their anger at Chandrababu Naidu's hundred days rule. They are demanding what happened to their "Super six" (poll promises). In order to divert people's attention, this concocted story," he said.

The ghee adulteration allegations are atrocious, he said, and asked is it fair to play with sentiments of crores of devotees across world.

All samples, tests and results mentioned in lab test reports as evidence occurred under the NDA government, he said.

Selecting the ghee supplier is a routine process every six months by TTD. It has been going on for decades together, nothing new, the YSRCP chief said.

During an NDA legislative party meeting on September 18, TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus. PTI STH GDK KH