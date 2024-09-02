Andhra CM Naidu visits flood-hit places, interacts with affected people

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited flood-hit places in the state and interacted with the affected people and urged them to stay strong.

He visited the Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada, the worst affected area, thrice within 24 hours. During one of the visits, Naidu personally distributed food packets to the people from a boat.

He also visited other affected places such as Krishnalanka, Ibrahimpatnam, Ferry, Jupudi and Mulapadu.

Naidu interacted with people and promised to provide food and water to every affected person and said he would stay in the midst of flood victims until their problems were solved.

"Visited flood-affected areas in Vijayawada for the second day. I personally monitored the relief being extended to flood victims...," he said in a post on X.

"Safety of the people is our responsibility. We are putting in all efforts to relieve them as soon as possible from this unexpected calamity," the CM said and called on the affected people to stay strong.

On Sunday, Naidu had called up Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested for additional boats and helicopters to bolster relief and rescue work, and also updated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ground situation.

During a review meeting on Monday, the CM directed officials to keep clothes ready for people arriving at rehabilitation centres and also to add fruits as part of food distribution. He directed officials to arrange for power banks to the flood-affected as many are suffering without power.

Further, the CM promised to do justice to all the people who suffered damage in the floods and noted that saving lives is the primary objective now. PTI STH SS