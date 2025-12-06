Andhra CM Naidu welcomes Bihar’s land allotment for TTD temple in Patna

Tirupati, Dec 6 (PTI) The Bihar government has allotted over 10 acres of land to the TTD to construct a Sri Venkateswara temple in Patna.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed Bihar’s decision.

"The Bihar government has allocated 10.11 acres of land to TTD to construct a Sri Venkateswara temple in the state capital of Patna, which was welcomed by the CM of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu," a press release from the temple body said on Saturday.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Bihar Chief Secretary Prataya Amrit wrote a letter to TTD chairman B R Naidu, allotting the land parcel in the Mokama Khas area of Patna for the temple.

The Bihar government has decided to provide the land on a 99-year lease at a token rent of Re 1, the temple body said.

The TTD chairman said a team from the temple board will soon hold talks with the director of the Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation to take the necessary steps related to the temple’s construction.

TTD is the custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, widely regarded as the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI STH SSK