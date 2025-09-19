Andhra CM Naidu welcomes three YSRCP MLCs into TDP

Amaravati, Sep 19 (PTI) Three YSRCP MLCs—Karri Padmasree, Marri Rajasekhar, and Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy—on Friday joined the TDP in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Undavalli camp office.

Naidu welcomed them by presenting yellow party scarves and extending his best wishes. The leaders had recently resigned from the YSRCP and their legislative council memberships.

"Three YSRCP MLCs, Padmasree, Rajasekhar and Chakravarthy joined the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of Naidu at Undavalli camp office," said a press release.

However, Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju has not yet taken a decision on the resignations.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council website, the ruling TDP holds 10 members, while the YSRCP continues to have the largest share with 32.

The remaining strength includes five Independent members, eight nominated members, two from the Janasena party, and one representing the BJP, reflecting the Council’s composition of 58 members. PTI GDK MS SSK