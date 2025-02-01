Andhra CM Naidu''s family firm Heritage Foods welcomes union budget

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Heritage Foods Ltd, a company promoted by the family of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, welcomed the Union Budget on Saturday, stating that it is delighted to see various missions aimed at boosting agricultural productivity which align strongly with its commitment to farmers.

Holistic approach to strengthening India’s agriculture and dairy sectors—such as improving credit access and increasing the Kisan Credit Card loan limit to Rs 5 lakh—will drive sustainable, long-term growth of the agri-economy, Brahmani Nara, Executive Director of Heritage Foods, said.

"As India's second-largest listed dairy company, we are optimistic that these measures will contribute to the growth and prosperity of the agricultural community and the broader economy, while also accelerating India’s journey towards becoming a global agri-food powerhouse," Brahmani said in a statement.

The plan to transition one crore farmers to natural farming methods over the next two years aligns with the company’s dedication to sustainable and organic practices, she added. PTI GDK SSK SSK ADB