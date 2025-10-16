Andhra CM Naidu's remarks in Hindi won hearts of NDA workers in Bihar: PM Modi

Kurnool, Oct 16 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's remarks in Hindi on NDA's electoral prospects in Bihar came in for praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, the prime minister said Naidu's remarks in Hindi have won the hearts of several NDA workers in Bihar and reflected the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'.

"Humein poora vishwas hai ki Bihar main NDA ki jeet hogi aur Modi ki vijay yatra isi tarah aage badhti rahegi (We are fully confident that the NDA will win the Bihar elections and Modi's victory march will continue)," Naidu said addressing a public meeting here.

"By speaking in such good Hindi about the NDA's prospects in Bihar, Chandrababu Naidu Garu has not only won the hearts of several NDA karyakartas across Bihar but also shown a deep commitment to 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'," PM Modi said.

The JD(U)-led NDA is contesting the Assembly elections in Bihar scheduled for November. The NDA constituents in Bihar include JD(U), BJP, LJP (RV), HAM and RLM. PTI SKU MNK MNK